Saudi Arabia claimed Wednesday it had intercepted a fresh missile attack by Yemeni revolutionaries on the south of the kingdom.

Earlier late Tuesday, the Rocketry Force in the Yemeni Army announced it had targeted Jizan airport with a short-range ballistic missile, stressing that the rocket accurately hit its target, Al-Massirah TV reported.

Al-Massirah also cited residents of Jizan who said on social media that a massive blast was hear in the Saudi province.

Spokesman of Saudi-led Coalition – which has been launching a brutal aggression on Yemen since March 2015-, Turki al-Maliki claimed that Saudi air defenses had intercepted one missile over Jizan province on the Red Sea coast late on Tuesday.

In a statement on the official Saudi Press Agency, Maliki accused Iran of arming the Yemeni revolutionaries, who are also called Houthis.

Tuesday missile is the third one to be launched onto Saudi territories since the beginning of 2018, according to Al-Massirah.

The Saudi-led coalition launched Yemen aggression in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Massirah