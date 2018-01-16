Al-Manar Website’s sources confirmed that discussions in the headquarters of the United Nations was mulling the possibility of holding the ninth round of Geneva talks on January 24 or 26 as other reports mentioned that the date of the negotiations could be Jan. 21.

The sources added the UN envoy to Syria Staffan De Mistura’s support to the opposition delegations led to circulating conflicting dates for the ninth round of Geneva talks, adding that he aims at holding a direct meeting between the government’s representatives and those of the opposition before Sochi conference, upon the US demands.

Source: Al-Manar Website