The UAE will lodge a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization after accusing Qatari jets of coming within little more than three kilometers of Emirati passenger flights, its civil aviation chief said on Tuesday.

“Today we will file our complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization about the two serious incidents, along with the evidence that we’ve gathered, and ask for the intervention of the council to stop Qatar from repeating the act,” Saif al-Suwaidi, head of the general civil aviation authority, told AFP.

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday that Qatari fighter jets had “intercepted” two passenger flights headed for Bahrain, drawing a swift denial from Gulf rival Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates is one of four Arab states that cut all ties with Qatar in June, accusing it of ties, accusing the kingdom of sponsoring terrorism and destabilizing the region.

Qatar has rejected the claims while maintaining that it is paying the price for its independent foreign policy.

Source: AFP