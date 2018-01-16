A Palestinian was shot dead by the Zionist occupation forces during clashes in the West Bank on Monday, Palestinian officials said.

Ahmed Saleem, 24, was shot in Jayyous near Qalqilya, the health ministry said, with official Palestinian media saying he was killed during clashes.

Saleem was the 17th Palestinian to be martyred since US President Donald Trump’s declaration of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the Zionist entity’s capital on December 6, most of them in clashes with Israeli occupation forces.

Media reports confirmed that the Zionist occupation forces escalated aggression on the Palestinians in various cities.

Source: Al-Manar Website and AFP