Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri and an accompanying parliamentary delegation arrived on Monday afternoon in Tehran to take part in the 13th session of the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States, which will be held in Tehran on the 16th and 17th of January to discuss the most recent regional developments.

Greeting Speaker Berri and his accompanying parliamentary delegation at the airport had been Shura Council Vice Speaker, Assad Allah Abbasi, and Chairman of the Council’s Cultural Committee Sheikh Salek.

Speaking at the airport, Berri hoped that the OIC meeting would adopt significant recommendations and resolutions, congratulating the Iranian leader, people and the Shura Council on Iran’s victory over strife, as well as the Iranian diplomacy’s triumph in terms of the nuclear agreement.

In reply to a question on the controversial officer promotion decree, Berri said he suggested a proposal which he described as “beneficial to everyone and to Lebanon.”

Source: NNA