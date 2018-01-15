Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani called for plans to establish and enhance economic relations among Islamic countries for stronger Muslim unity.

Addressing the 20th session of the General Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) in Tehran on Monday, Larijani stressed the need for closer trade and economic interaction among Muslim nations.

It is necessary to devise mechanisms to interconnect political issues and economic activities of Muslim countries, he added.

Highlighting the opportunities available for economic cooperation among Islamic governments, the speaker said they can work in various fields such as the energy industry and investment.

Elsewhere in his address, Larijani took a swipe at US President Donald Trump for his offensive comments about countries like Haiti and African nations during a recent meeting at the White House, saying such “derogatory and disparaging” remarks spell the era of “modern barbarism” when political language turns insulting.

Trump reportedly used an offensive word to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday with a bipartisan group of six senators.

He also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the US, saying he would prefer immigrants from countries such as Norway instead.

Source: Tasnim News Agency