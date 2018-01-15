Fierce fighting forced the closure of the Libyan capital’s only civilian airport on Monday, officials said, after a militia in charge of security there said it had been attacked.

The Facebook page of Mitiga International Airport, in eastern Tripoli, said “flights have been suspended because of fighting that broke out this morning”.

Al-Radaa, a force loyal to the UN-backed Libyan government and tasked with keeping the facility secure, said in a statement it had come under attack.

An armed group “has attacked Mitiga international airport… which is home to a prison where more than 2,500 people are detained for various” reasons, Al-Radaa said on Facebook.

