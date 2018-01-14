US President Donald Trump said that Michael Wolff, the author of the newly released tell-all book about US administration, was “mentally deranged,” and the information in the book was false.

The book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” was released last week. It analyzes the work of current US administration based on the interviews with former staff members, including Trump’s former top aide Steve Bannon.

“So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

When the first excerpts from the book were released, the White House refuted the claims, which, in particular, argued that Trump was not expecting a victory in the election and his wife Melania was shocked by the prospect of becoming the first lady.

Trump’s legal team demanded an apology and full retraction of the book, accusing the author and publisher of the book of libel and defamation. Trump slammed the book, calling it “phony” and denying that its author had access to the White House. The US President also announced that his administration will have to examine thoroughly the country’s libel laws and toughen them if deemed necessary.

