A number of Palestinians were injured in Friday clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the various Palestinian cities in protest of the US decision to recognize the occupied Al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist entity.

In the context of the consecutive Friday Rage events, the Palestinian youths clashed with the Zionist forces on the border of Gaza city and in the two occupied cities of Al-Quds and the West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar Website