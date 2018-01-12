Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Friday the political settlement in Syria.

The two diplomats had a telephone conversation that focused on options of political settlement in the war-torn country, Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

“In the run-up to the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, the two officials continued their exchange of opinions on the situation taking shape in Syria, focusing on the search for various political settlement options for this country under UN auspices and on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” according to the Russian ministry.

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry