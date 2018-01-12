Turkey’s deputy prime minister on Friday slammed as “wrong” a ruling by the Constitutional Court that two veteran writers arrested in the wake of the failed coup should walk free as their rights had been violated.

Sahin Alpay and Mehmet Altan had been accused — in separate cases — of links to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says masterminded the failed 2016 coup attempt. Gulen denies the charges.

Rights campaigners hoped the Constitutional court ruling could set a major legal precedent and help could help dozens of other journalists arrested in the crackdown.

But two Istanbul criminal courts late Thursday defied the ruling and ordered that both writers should for now remain behind bars.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag accused the Constitutional Court of exceeding its powers by acting as a top court of appeal. Turkey has its own Court of Cassation, known as the Yargitay.

“With this decision the Constitutional Court has crossed over its legislative and constitutional limits,” Bozdag wrote on Twitter. “This court should not act as an appeals court.”

He described the decision as “bad and wrong”, saying it was reminiscent of the same court’s ruling in February 2016 to order the release from jail of the former editor of the Cumhuriyet daily Can Dundar.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had at the time fumed over that decision, saying he had “no respect for it”.

The Constitutional Court, Turkey’s top court, is one of the very few public institutions in Turkey not controlled by Erdogan who enjoys the support of armed forces, parliament and government.

