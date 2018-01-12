The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Thursday Russian President’s Special Envoy Alexander Lavrentiev and an accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with bilateral mounting cooperation in various fields, particularly in the context of the ongoing war against terrorism, in addition to the Astana process and the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

Agreement has been made on the importance of well preparing for the Congress to realize outcomes that would meet the aspirations of the Syrian people in preserving their homeland and restoring security and stability to its territory.

In turn, President Assad affirmed that the important victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army in cooperation with Russia and other allies in the elimination of terrorism are decisive factor in foiling the hegemony and division plots put by the West and its tools against Syria and the region, adding that these victories contribute to enhancing efforts to find a peaceful solution that would restore stability to Syria.

The President noted that the Russian stance in supporting Syrian people against the terrorist war imposed on it has contributed to consolidating and boosting the historical relations between the two friendly countries, affirming the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic field.

Lavrentiev, for his part, said that Russia will go ahead in providing all possible support to Syria and its people whether in the battle against terrorism to preserve the unity and sovereignty of Syria or with regard to the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution that would be decided by the Syrians without any foreign interference.

He also expressed readiness of the Russian government and the various economic sectors of Russia to participate actively in the reconstruction process of Syria.

Source: SANA