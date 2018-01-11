Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday held a regular session in which it stressed the importance of conducting the elections on time in order to protect the sound representation of the Lebanese and the country’s reputation in the whole world.

Hezbollah bloc also hailed the heroic sacrifices of the Palestinians in face of the Zionist occupation forces, calling all the free people to support the Intifada.

The bloc also highly appreciated the steadfastness of the Yemenis in the confrontation with the US-Saudi war and their spirit of creativity in the field of developing the means of defense.

Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc finally congratulated the Iranian leadership, people and government on their success in responding to the foreign interventions which aimed at causing chaos and stirring sedition in the country.

Source: Al-Manar Website