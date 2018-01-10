The Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense introduced a new locally developed surface-to-air missile system, the country’s official Saba News Agency reported.

The new missile system has already shut down the Saudi-led coalition’s Tornado military aircraft while it was flying over Saada province and in the meantime, targeted another enemy’s F-15 plane over the capital Sana’a, the Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense said in a statement released on Tuesday.

It said that despite enemy attacks to get the Yemen’s Air Defense System out of service, the unit has revived gradually and now was able to attack enemy military aircrafts,” read the statement.

The Yemeni Air Force and Air Defense Unit vowed to keep developing the air defense system to defend the homeland against foreign attacks.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for almost three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.

Source: Tasnim News Agency