Qatar on Wednesday said a Saudi-led boycott, now in its eighth month, amounted to “economic warfare” as Doha plans to seek compensation for those hit by the sanctions.

“This is economic warfare,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Lulwa al-Khater said at a press briefing.

Khater said the energy-rich emirate would “not leave a stone unturned” in legally pursuing claims for businesses.

Tensions have escalated in the Gulf since Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Qatar in June, largely isolating the emirate in the oil-rich Gulf.

