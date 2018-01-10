French President Emmanuel Macron pleaded on Wednesday for European unity in the face of China’s growing economic power as he wrapped up a visit to Beijing with several business deals.

Macron, who has become the leading voice of the European Union, endorsed President Xi Jinping’s massive $1 trillion program to revive ancient Silk Road trading routes during his three-day trip.

But the French leader also warned Europeans to stay on guard to protect strategic sectors as China makes inroads through the project, known in Beijing as One Belt One Road, which seeks to build rail, maritime and road links from Asia to Europe and Africa.

Source: AFP