The Syrian Army units broke the siege imposed on the management of vehicles in Harasta area in Damascus countryside.

SANA reporter said that the army units on Sunday managed to break the siege imposed by al-Nusra Front and other affiliated-takfiri terrorist groups on the management of vehicles in Harasta following fierce clashes in which scores of terrorists were killed or injured.

After breaking the siege, the army units started a new military operation for expanding the area of security in the management’s surrounding vicinity amid artillery bombardment against terrorists’ hideouts and gatherings in the adjacent area.

Meanwhile, the terrorist groups acknowledged, on their social media websites, the killing of scores of their members during the past few days due to the army operations, some of them self-claimed leaders.

Abu Mohammad Bin laden, Khaled Ibrahim al-Khouli, Hassan al-Boushi, nicknamed Abu al-Fooz and Musallam Abu Ahmad in addition to Saudi Abu Dajaneh al-Jazrawi were identified among the killed terrorists.

Source: SANA