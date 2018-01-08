Iran’s foreign minister said the country has proposed the idea of a meeting with Britain, France and Germany to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and recent US attempts to ruin the multilateral nuclear agreement.

Given the significance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in current conditions and Washington’s “destructive policies” on the nuclear agreement, Iran has suggested holding a session with the three European members of the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) for consultation about the JCPOA, Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Monday.

He also dismissed speculation by some Western and Israeli media outlets about the upcoming meeting, stressing that it has nothing to do with Iran’s internal affairs or the recent unrest.

Zarif then pointed to an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the recent developments in Iran, held at the request of Washington, saying the UNSC’s support for the JCPOA and its refusal to comment on Iran’s domestic issues revealed that the new US administration has been isolated in the international community.

In a Friday meeting, Washington failed to spur the UN Security Council to act against Iran over the recent protests in the country, as most members described it as an internal issue outside the purview of the UNSC and voiced support for the JCPOA.

Iran and the Group 5+1 (also known as E3+3) reached a conclusion over the text of the JCPOA in July 2015 and implemented it in January 2016.

Under the agreement, certain limits have been put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against Tehran.

In all of its reports since coming into force of the JCPOA, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has verified the non-diversion of declared nuclear material in Iran as well as the Islamic Republic’s commitment to the nuclear deal.

Source: Tasnim News Agency