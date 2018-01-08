Iran warned on Monday that if the US statesmen make a mistake about the nuclear agreement clinched with world powers, the Islamic Republic reaction will make them regret it.

Talking during his weekly address on Monday, spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi said Tehran has long been predicting all the possible scenarios and different options are on the table of Iran and will quickly use the ones suiting the US decision.

“The announcement of US decision is due January 13, we don’t prejudge and will wait until then,” said Qasemi referring to US President’s decision whether to certify or not the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal.

“The JCPOA is an international deal. The US government is bound to exercise it according to the primary agreement. Their quitting the deal or any other illogical move will face a proper and strong one.”

“The outcome of these decisions is of importance both for us and for the Americans,” the Iranian official added.

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson said Trump is due to decide on certifying Tehran’s compliance with the deal.

“The President said he is either going to fix it or cancel it. We are in the process of trying to deliver on the promise he made to fix it,” the top US diplomat told AP.

Source: IRNA