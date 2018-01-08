Saudi acknowledged on Sunday that one of its warplanes fighting in Yemen crashed, but claimed that the cause was a “technical fault,” shortly after revolutionaries in the Arab impoverished country said they had downed a Saudi jet over Saada.

A statement carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA said the warplane “crashed due to a technical fault while conducting military operations.”

It added that the Saudi-led coalition, which has been launching a brutal campaign in Yemen since 2015, conducted a special operation to evacuate the two pilots who survived the crash.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Massirah Arab news network quoted Yemeni military source as saying that the country’s air defense system had downed a Britain-made Tornado fighter jet as it was hitting civilian targets in Saada.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni Army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Agencies