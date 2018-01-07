The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) expressed gratitude to the Iranian people as well as the country’s security forces for foiling the enemies’ attempts to incite sedition in the Islamic Republic.

In a statement released on Sunday, the IRGC praised the people, the Law Enforcement Force, the Basij (mobilization) Force and the intelligence forces of the country for preventing a new sedition and foiling the plots hatched against the Islamic Republic by “the US, Britain, the Zionist regime (of Israel), Al Saud, MKO terrorists and monarchists”.

The IRGC further described recent demonstrations held to condemn riots in the country as “a great epic” and said it proved that the grandeur of the Iranian nation is eternal.

In late December, peaceful protests over economic problems broke out in a number of Iranian cities, but the gatherings turned violent when groups of participants, some of them armed, vandalized public property and launched attacks on police stations and government buildings.

Security forces say many rioters arrested in the recent unrest have been trained by the MKO terrorists or had links with the Takfiri terrorist groups.

Following the unrest, people held several demonstrations across the country to condemn the violent riots and acts of vandalism, and voice support for the Islamic Republic’s Establishment.

Iranian officials maintain that people have the right to stage protests to express their opinions as long as rallies comply with the legal conditions.

Source: Tasnim News Agency