Control groups continue monitoring the ceasefire compliance within the implementation of the Memorandum on the de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic, which had been signed by the Russia, Turkey, and Iran on May 4, 2017, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable.

Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered five cases of firing in the province of Aleppo (3) and Latakia (2).

The Turkish side has registered four cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (1), Aleppo (1), Damascus (1) and Latakia (1).

Most cases of unselective firing from small arms have been registered in the areas controlled by insurgents of the al-Nusra Front terrorist groupings.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation