The Yemeni army and popular committees managed to advance into the center of Al-Jawf province, according to the head of the revolutionary committees Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi who called on the pro-Saudi forces to return to their national identity.

On Friday, the Yemeni army and popular committees ambushed and killed a number of Saudi-led aggression troops in Al-Jawf and Taiz provinces, destroying a number of their vehicles, according to Al-Manar sources.

Yemen has been since March 26, 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Thousands have been martyred and injured in the attack, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

Riyadh launched the attack on Yemen in a bid to restore power to fugitive ex-president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia.

Source: Al-Manar Website