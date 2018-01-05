The Chinese president made the statement during his recent inspection of a Ground Force division from the Central Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued a call to build up a high-tech military, including the development of an elite fighting force that would use digital technologies, according to the China Daily.

Xi said that the PLA should fully engage new technologies and innovations and unleash its scientific potential, transforming its technological achievement into combat advantages.

In particular, the Chinese president urged the military to expand digitized warfare research and databases, show more creativity in implementing military doctrines, use more technologies and increase the science education of troops.

“Our military has always fought with a great spirit. In the past, we had more spirit than steel. Now we have plenty of equipment, so we need an even tougher and stronger spirit to wield it,” Xi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The president also said that special attention should be paid to combat readiness training, with an emphasis on realistic combat training.

Source: Sputnik