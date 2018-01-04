Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed his gratitude to the people of the country, the Basij (mobilization) Force, and the Law Enforcement Force for their efforts to calm the recent unrest and put an end to riots in Iran.

“The Great Satan (the US) and the Zionist regime of Israel sent their stooges, the criminal members of the Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), to Iran to disrupt the exemplary security” of the Islamic Republic,” Major General Mousavi said Thursday in a statement.

However, he noted that they faced defeat following the vigilant presence of the Iranian people on the political scene and with the power of the Law Enforcement Force.

The commander further voiced his gratitude to the people from all walks of life as well as the Law Enforcement and Basij forces for their assistance to calm the protests.

Iran has witnessed rallies in the past few days over price hikes and economic woes in some cities, but some rioters have taken the protest so far by damaging public property and attacking police forces.

Commenting on the recent events, President Hasan Rouhani said the government will deal with the issue of price hikes, noting that the Iranians have the right to protest in compliance with the regulations.

Meanwhile, he vowed that the united Iranian nation will stand firm against a small group of foreign-induced rioters that have tried to hijack recent peaceful protests in the country.

Source: Tasnim News Agency