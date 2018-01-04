Israeli jets bombarded Hamas resistance bases in Gaza overnight as a rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, the military said Thursday.

“In response to the projectiles fired at southern Israeli communities throughout [Wednesday] from the Gaza Strip, IAF [Israeli air force] fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip,” Israeli occupation forces said in a statement.

Palestinian resistance fighters in Gaza have fired at least 20 rockets or mortar rounds at the Zionist entity since US President Donald Trump’s Dec. 6 recognition of Al-Quds as the occupying entity’s capital, with only six of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

Source: AFP