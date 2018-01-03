Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, is to appear in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV tonight (Wednesday, January 3).

Lebanese journalist and TV anchor Sami Kleib is to conduct the interview with the Lebanese Resistance leader at 2030 (Beirut time), the pan-Arab satellite television announced.

On his Twitter account. Kleib described the interview as “an exceptional event with an exceptional person.”

Al-Akhbar Lebanese daily reported that AL-Mayadeen’s interview with Sayyed Nasrallah is to talk about surprised organized by Hezbollah against the Zionist entity.

Sayyed Nasrallah is also to tackle US President Donald Trump’s decision on Al-Quds and Hezbollah’s interaction with the Palestinian cause, according to the paper.

Meanwhile, Kleib will ask Sayyed Nasrallah about Hezbollah’s military engagement in neighboring countries especially after the liberation of Iraq and Syria from ISIL Takfiri group, Al-Akhbar reported.

Source: Lebanese Newspapers