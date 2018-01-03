Palestinian Authority Chief, Mahmoud Abbas’s office said Wednesday that Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is “not for sale” after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut annual aid of more than $300 million.

“Al-Quds is the eternal capital of the state of Palestine and it is not for sale for gold or billions,” Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina told AFP, referring to Trump’s recognition of the holy city as the capital of the Zionist entity.

The December 6 declaration led Abbas to say the United States could no longer play any role in the Middle East peace process.

“We are not against going back to negotiations, but (these should be) based on international laws and resolutions that have recognized an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital,” Abu Rudeina said.

Trump made the funding threat in a tweet on Tuesday, saying: “We pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect.”

“With the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?”

Source: AFP