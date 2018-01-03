Tens of thousands of Iranians took to streets on Wednesday to voice their support to the Islamic establishment in the Islamic Republic and condemn recent wave of violence in some areas in Iran.

Iranian media reported that mass rallies took place in different towns and cities across Iran, including Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan and Qom. The demonstrators held banners and national flags as they chanted pro-government slogans.

The participants further shouted slogans against the United States and the Israeli regime, which welcomed the turmoil and voiced support for the riots.

Iran has witnessed rallies in the past few days over price hikes and economic woes in some cities, but some rioters have taken the protest so far by damaging public property and attacking police forces.

Commenting on the recent events, President Hasan Rouhani said the government will deal with the issue of price hikes, noting that the Iranians have the right to protest in compliance with the regulations.

Meanwhile, he vowed that the united Iranian nation will stand firm against a small group of foreign-induced rioters that have tried to hijack recent peaceful protests in the country.

Source: Iranian media