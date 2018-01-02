In his first comments since the outbreak of unrest in some Iranian cities, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned on Tuesday that the enemies have been using various tools to harm the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment.

In a meeting with families of the Iranian martyrs on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said the fact is that the enemy has been always seeking to find an opportunity to infiltrate into Iran and harm the Iranian nation.

“In the recent days’ events, the enemies of Iran allied with each other by employing various tools at their disposal, including money, weapon, politics and security organizations, in order to cause problem for the Islamic Establishment,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei, however, described “the spirit of courage, sacrifice and faith” in the Iranian nation as an obstacle in the way of the enemy.

His eminence referred to the woeful situation besetting certain West Asian and North African countries, which have been the target of foreign invasion, commemorating the sacrifices made by Iranian soldiers who fought and lost their lives during the 1980-88 war with Iraq.

“Had the enemy found its way into Iran during the eight-year war, they would have had no mercy, and a situation considerably worse than that of Libya and Syria would have been created for Iran,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader then noted that he has more to say about the recent developments in Iran that will be told in proper time.

Some cities of Iran have witnessed rallies in the past few days in protest at price hikes and economic woes, but some rioters have taken the protest so far by damaging public property and attacking police forces.

According to Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, “public gatherings and marches are allowed so long as the participants do not carry arms and are not in violation of the fundamental principles of Islam.”

In the recent demonstrations in Iran, 10 people have been pronounced dead, while unconfirmed reports suggest that the death toll has risen to 21 on Tuesday morning.

In Najafabad, a city in the central province of Isfahan, a rioter opened fire to police forces on Monday night, killing one and injuring three others with a hunting rifle.

President Hassan Rouhani has stressed that the united Iranian nation will stand firm against a small group of foreign-induced rioters that have tried to hijack recent peaceful protests in the country, saying any protest should be organized in compliance with the regulations.

Source: Websites