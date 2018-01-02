Israeli occupation authorities have brought charges against a Palestinian woman seen in video that went viral showing fully-armed Israeli soldiers being slapped and kicked in the occupied West Bank.

According to the indictment issued by Israel’s Ofer military court on Sunday, Nour Tamimi, aged 20, was accused of aggravated assault of an Israeli soldier and disturbing soldiers conducting their duties on mid-December last year. Nour was arrested five days later.

Ahed Tamimi, Nour’s 16-year-old cousin, became the latest face of Palestinian resistance when a video emerged of her slapping one and then another Israeli officer in the face during a protest in her home village of Nabi Saleh, near the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

At the time of the incident, which made Ahed and Nour famous across the occupied territories for their heroic move, the two cousins along with Nariman Tamimi, Ahed’s 43-year-old mother, were present in the yard of Nariman’s home.

Nour is due to appear in the Ofer court later on Monday for a hearing on whether she would be held in detention until her trial commences. Ahed, arrested on December 19, and her mother will also face the same court later on Monday for a hearing, during which the prosecution could announce its intention to file charges.

12 charges against teenage heroine

Ahed’s lawyer Gaby Lasky told reporters prior to Monday’s hearing that the Ofer court sought to make 12 charges against the teenage girl, saying the charges included assault and relate to six different incidents.

Ahed Tamimi

Ahed Tamimi has been praised as a hero by Palestinians who perceive her as bravely standing up to Israel’s 50-year occupation of the West Bank.

Since young age, Ahed has been filmed and photographed audaciously confronting Israeli forces. In one video, Ahed and her parents speak of their desire for freedom from occupation and “injustice.”

In another footage, she can be seen, along with other children from her village, appearing right in front of the sniper rifle barrel of an Israeli soldier lying on the ground aiming and ready to shoot to block him.

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl, known for her brave encounters with Israeli forces, is facing threats of sexual harassment amid calls by radical Israelis to “exact a price” on her “in the dark.”

The Tamimi family is known for their strong resistance against Israeli forces in the small Nabi Saleh Village.

Ahed’s mother has also been arrested five times before, including for filming her children and other youths protesting against ‘Israel’.

Source: Press TV