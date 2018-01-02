The Saudi warplanes raided on Monday Al-Jarahi area in Hudaida province in western Yemen, claiming 23 martyrs and dozens of wounded.

In details, the Saudi air raids targeted a popular market, a farm and a gas station, killing at least 23 people and injuring dozens of others some of whom were still at the scene of the strike. The death toll was expected to rise.

Yemen has been since March 26, 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Thousands have been martyred and injured in the attack, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

Riyadh launched the attack on Yemen in a bid to restore power to fugitive ex-president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is a close ally to Saudi Arabia.

Source: Al-Manar Website