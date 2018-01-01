The Palestinian Authority (PA) was recalling its envoy to the United States for consultations in a move that follows US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Al-Quds as Israeli capital.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki decided to recall PLO envoy to Washington Husam Zomlot, official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Later on Sunday night, the PA chief, Mahmoud Abbas said the PA would seek membership in the UN in a speech from Ramallah Sunday night ahead of the new year.

