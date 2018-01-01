Palestinian Rec Crescent said more than 5400 Palestinians were hurt by Israeli occupation forces (IOF) since US President Donald Trump recognized Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as Israeli capital.

In a statement published on Sunday and reported by local Palestinian media, the Red Crescent said 5404 Palestinians were injured since December 7 till December 30.

More than 400 injuries were caused by live bullets while more than 900 others were caused by rubber bullets, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, 3682 Palestinians were wounded by tear gas, the Red Crescent said, noting that the other injuries were caused by gas bombs and beating.

On the other hand, the statement recorded 25 violations against medical staff across Palestinian territories, noting that 12 of the injured Palestinians were from the medical workers.

Trump announced on December 6 that the US administration would recognize Al-Quds as Israeli capital and issued a decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

Source: Palestine Today