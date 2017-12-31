Senior adviser to the Iranian Parliament Speaker for international affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian called on US President Donald Trump not to “get excited” over recent protests in Iran over high prices.

“Mr. Trump don’t get excited. People’s economic demands are different to rioters. Iranians prefer national security & religious democracy as practiced by Islamic system over WH’s terrorist & deceptive policies,” Amir Abdollahian said in a message posted on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Some cities in Iran have been scenes of demonstrations in the past days after prices of several staples rose by up to 40 percent.

During the rallies, people called on the government to help control rising food prices and inflation, but some opportunists attempted to turn the situation ugly and materialize their vested interest at the cost of social security.

However, they all faced tough opposition from pro-government demonstrations held across the country to mark what has become known as “Dey 9″ epic.

The US president also sided with the opportunists, tweeting, “…Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!”

Source: Tasnim News Agency