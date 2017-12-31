At least 12 people were killed and 14 others wounded when a suicide attacker blew himself up during a funeral in eastern Afghanistan Sunday, officials said.

“The latest death toll has jumped to 12 and 14 wounded,” Nangarhar governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP, after previous reports put the death toll at six.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the blast hit people gathered for the funeral of a former district governor.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the apparent attack, which comes days after at least 41 people were Daesh (ISIL) Takfiri group claimed responsibility for that attack.

Source: AFP