Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi on Saturday strongly condemned the recent allegations made by the US government against Iran.

“The noble Iranian nation never pays heed to the opportunist and hypocritical mottos chanted by the US officials and their interfering allegations on domestic developments in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Qasemi said.

He said that the Iranian people are the biggest supporters of the country’s security and developments and their massive presence in the country’s election prove their active role in determining their fate.

“The vigilant attendance of people and their resistance against ill-wishers that US president Donald Trump stands on top will guarantee the country’s developments,” Qasemi added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman condemned the useless allegations by the US officials, and said people in Iran never pay heed to these baseless and interfering allegations made by the US officials mainly by President Trump.

He went on to say that undoubtedly the Great Iranian people is closely monitoring the violation of human rights in Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain along with limits and hostilities exerted by the US president in dealing with cultured Iranian people in preventing them to enter the US soil and arrest of a large number of Iranian nationals residing in the US under baseless pretexts.

“The same reasons are behind the opportunist and deceptive supports of these officials from some gatherings held in Iran in recent days in some of the Iranian cities were part of the US hypocritical ploy,” Qasemi added.

In the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran all democratic infrastructures in supporting civil rights of people have been fully predicted and all could be pursued within the rule of law, he said.

Qasemi pointed to nearly 70 years of interference in Iran’s domestic issues by various US governments such as orchestrating military coup against Iran’s national and legal government, their relentless supports in suppressing freedom-seekers during former Pahlavi regime and their full supports for Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s criminal regime during eight years of sacred defense.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the US officials are not in a position to sympathize for the great and thoughtful Iranian nation.

Source: IRNA