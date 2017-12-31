The Syrian army on Saturday established full control over the towns and villages of Atshan, al-Hamdanieh, al –Saloumieh, Abu Omar, al-Naserieh, Tilal al-Zaatar , Maraq, Jadouaa in northeastern countryside of Hama , inflicting heavy losses upon terrorist groups in personnel and arms, a military source told SANA.

Source: SANA