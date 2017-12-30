Warplanes operated by a Saudi Arabian-led coalition waging war on Yemen have raided a farm in the west of the country, claiming the lives of at least 10 women.

Yemen’s al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday that the attack had targeted a farm in the Khoukhah District of al-Hudaydah Province, which forms a strip along the country’s western coastline.

It did not provide any further details.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies have been pounding Yemen — already the Arab world’s most impoverished nation — since March 2015 to restore a former regime that they favored, killing more than 13,600 and displacing more than three million.

