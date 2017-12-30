After Friday prayers, the Palestinian youths took into streets in the various cities to stress their support to Al-Quds and challenge the Zionist occupation measures, clashing with the enemy soldiers.

On Gaza border with the Zionist settlements, fierce clashes erupted as the Israeli soldiers fired gas bombs and live bullets onto the Palestinian protestors, injuring 50 and suffocating 100 of them.

The Palestinian youths also clashed with the Israeli occupation forces in the various cities of the West Bank, which left a number of protestors wounded.

Source: Al-Manar Website