Saudi Arabia has released two sons of late king Abdullah two months after they were detained in a sweeping ‘anti-corruption purge’, a source close to the government said Friday.

“They have been released,” the source said a day after a family member posted photos of Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, a former head of the Saudi Red Crescent, and Prince Mashal bin Abdullah, a previous governor of Mecca, on Twitter.

Prince Turki bin Abdullah was the only brother left in detention, the source said, without adding if his brothers had reached a cash settlement to be released.

Another brother, influential Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, was freed in late November after three weeks in detention following a “settlement” with authorities reportedly exceeding $1 billion.

Despite the propaganda which attempts to present Al Saud royalty as launching an anti-corruption campaign, the Saudi king and his son, the crown prince, are accused of embezzlement and corruption as they squander huge amounts money for the sake of their private projects.

Source: Al-Manar Website and AFP