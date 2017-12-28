Sixty-eight Yemeni civilians were killed in two separate air raids by the Saudi-led Arab coalition in one day, the UN humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Jamie McGoldrick said on Thursday.

The first air strike on Tuesday hit a “crowded popular market” in Taez province, killing 54 civilians including eight children and wounding 32 others, the UN official said in a statement.

The second raid was in the Red Sea province of Hodeida and killed 14 people from the same family, the statement said.

Source: AFP