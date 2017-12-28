Yemeni forces fired on Thursday a ballistic missile on a gathering of Saudi-led aggression forces in Marib.

Rocketry Force in the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees fired “Qaher-2m” missile on “Royk” Saudi camp in Marib province, Al-Massirah Yemeni network reported.

Yemeni forces also targeted Saudi forces gatherings in the border area of Najran, according to AL-Massirah.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Massirah