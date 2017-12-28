Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has slammed the US as one of the world’s “most corrupt” governments, saying Washington continues supporting ISIL and other terrorist groups and authoritarian regimes in the region.

“The US, which is one of the most corrupt and oppressive governments in the world, is our main enemy. They supported terrorists and ISIL as much as they could; they are still covertly assisting ISIL and the Takfiris,” the Leader said at a Wednesday meeting with a group of Iranian officials in Tehran.

The US provides support for dictatorial regimes in the region, including the Al Saud dynasty, and the governments which are committing crimes against Yemen and Palestine, the Leader added.

“They commit crimes in their own country; the US police kill black women, children and youth and are then acquitted in the court. This is their judiciary system. Then they criticize the judiciaries of other countries, including our faithful judiciary system,” Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader called on the Iranian officials to stay vigilant against enemy attempts to infiltrate the country’s decision-making bodies.

Source: Press TV