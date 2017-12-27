Iranian Parliament on Wednesday passed a motion with a double urgency status, obliging the country’s administration to recognize Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as “the everlasting capital of Palestine”.

During an open session of the parliament on Wednesday morning, the MPs ratified the motion to add a note to the article one of the act on supporting the Islamic revolution of the Palestinian people indicating that Tehran will recognize Quds as “the everlasting capital of Palestine”.

The generalities of the motion were approved with 198 votes in favor and one abstention.

The details of the motion were also passed with 207 votes in favor and without any opposition vote.

The measure came in response to a recent decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Al-Quds as the Israeli regime’s capital.

Trump officially declared the decision, despite warnings from around the world that the measure risks triggering a fresh wave of violence in the Middle East.

For his part, Speaker Ali Larijani called for supporting the move in a bid to foil US President’s “conspiracy”.

“The decision to relocate US and some other countries’ missions from Tel Aviv to Beit ul-Muqaddas was a conspiracy organized by US President Donald Trump,” Larijani told the parliament public session, referring to Al-Quds.

“The move was in line with a fragile compromise by certain Palestinians and a step to tarnish their reputation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Larijani said accusations against Iran over supporting Yemeni revolutionaries were aimed at distracting public opinion from Al-Quds issue.

“The protests lodged by the public toward the issue made the US try to throw a cheap scenario to showcase a piece of iron presumably a rocket debris and claimed it to be part of a missile deployed against Saudi Arabia, accusing Iran of providing Yemen with the missiles. In fact, they aimed to distract public opinion from the dilemma they themselves have created,” said the Iranian speaker.

Source: Iranian media