Iran denounced as hysteric Saudi Arabi’s airstrike on Taiz market in Yemen which claimed the lives of scores of innocent people.

“During more than a thousand days since the beginning of the devastating war on (Yemen), Saudi Arabia has shown that whenever it faces failure and defeat in battlefields and operational areas, it seeks to take revenge by bombarding the defenseless people and killing innocent women and children,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“It is regrettable and surprising that these hysteric attacks conducted with fatal American arms do not draw the reaction of those who claim (to be advocates of human rights and innocent people),” the spokesman said.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: IRNA