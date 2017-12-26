Israeli deputy minister said the Zionist entity was in touch with “at least ten countries” over the possible transfer of their embassies to Al-Quds (Jerusalem) after the United States recognized the holy city as Israeli capital.

“We are in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe” to discuss the move, deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely told public radio.

She spoke a day after Guatemala said it would move its embassy to the city, a move slammed by Palestinian officials as “shameful”.

Hotovely said US President Donald Trump’s statement would “trigger a wave” of such moves.

“So far we have only seen the beginning,” she said.

Hotovely did not name the countries in question, but public radio cited Israeli diplomatic sources as saying Honduras, the Philippines, Romania and South Sudan are among states considering such a move.

Two-thirds of United Nations member states on Thursday voted for a resolution rejecting Trump’s controversial move, reaffirming that the status of Al-Quds must be resolved through negotiations.

Source: AFP