Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced that the guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities agreement in Syria (Iran, Russia and Turkey) are holding consultations on the agenda of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Sochi by the end of next January.

In an interview with Sputnik Agency on Monday, Bogdanov said that the consultations are currently being held on the issues which will be discussed at the congress and on what the agenda will be, taking into consideration, the opinion of the Western countries, including the US.

The Russian diplomat added that Russia, Iran and Turkey are holding consultations in this regard, in addition to holding communications with the Western partners, including the US.

On Saturday, Bogdanov stressed that his country calls upon all Syrian parties to participate in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress to be held in Sochi next January.

