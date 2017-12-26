A bus has driven into a pedestrian underpass in the center of Moscow, killing at least 5 and injuring from 8 to 15 others, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik.

“According to preliminary information, a bus drove into the underground passage at the metro station Slavyansky Bulvar,” the source said.

The previous death toll stood at four casualties which has been confirmed by the road patrol service.

The circumstances of the crash are currently being investigated, while police are on the scene. The driver of the bus has reportedly been detained.

According to the source, there are two main reasons for the crash: either the bus or another car cut it off or the brakes on the bus failed, while a terrorist act is not considered as the possible cause for the accident. However, law enforcers haven’t yet confirmed the information.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, has expressed his condolences to the relatives of those killed in the crash and stated that the authorities are providing the necessary urgent assistance to the injured.

Three medical services’ helicopters have left for the scene of the crash.

Source: Sputnik