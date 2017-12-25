A Palestinian teenager has died after succumbing to wounds he sustained during clashes with Israeli occupation forces near the eastern border of the Gaza Strip in a protest against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of al-Quds as the Zionist entity’s capital.

Spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said in a statement that Mohammad Sami al-Dahduh, 19, from Gaza City died of his wounds on Sunday morning.

Dahduh was shot and injured on December 15 during an anti-US demonstration east of Gaza City.

His death brings to 12 the number of Palestinians killed since Trump’s controversial decision on Jerusalem al-Quds.

The development came a day after a Palestinian man died of his wounds sustained in clashes with Israeli forces along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel last week.

Source: Websites